Committee Recommends Kirby be Expelled from House

A special House committee investigating a Tulsa Republican lawmaker accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants has recommended he be kicked out of office.

If the House votes to expel, it would be the first time in state history. Expulsion requires a two-thirds majority vote.

The committee's report says Rep. Dan Kirby took one of his legislative assistants to a strip club and received topless photos of her.

Kirby initially resigned in late December after reports of a publicly funded settlement with another woman surfaced, but later rescinded his resignation. He has denied wrongdoing, although he acknowledged an inappropriate relationship with one of the women.

The committee also determined the House had the authority to spend money to settle the wrongful termination agreement paid to one of the accusers.