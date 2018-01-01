The Cold Hangs With Us as 2018 Begins

Dangerous wind chill values ranging from near 20 below zero across northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas, to near zero over far southeast Oklahoma, will continue this morning before slowly moderating by afternoon as winds begin to subside. Cold weather will continue through mid week, with wind chills remaining a concern Tuesday and Wednesday during the overnight and early morning hours. A strong storm system will pass on Tuesday however very dry conditions will likely limit any snowfall to little more than flurries. Another system could lead to some winter weather potential by Sunday, but at this time it does not appear to be significant.