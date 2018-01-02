The Cold Hangs With Us

Winds are much lighter this morning compared to yesterday, limiting the wind chill threat somewhat. Nevertheless, a light north to northeast breeze could bring wind chills down to near or slightly below zero this morning across portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Conditions will improve somewhat by midday. A strong upper level disturbance is expected to bring scattered light snow flurries to the region today. No accumulation or travel impacts are expected. Strong south winds are expected over the weekend as an upper system approaches from the west. The latest data indicates some precipitation potential during this time as well, but temperatures are expected to be too warm to support any winter weather. Stay tuned to the latest forecasts as the details continue to get refined in the coming days.