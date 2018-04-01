A COLD Easter with Light Freezing Rain Possible

Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle is possible this afternoon and evening across northeast Oklahoma and northern portions of Benton and Carroll counties in northwest Arkansas. Temperatures are expected to fall steadily through the day, with the surface freezing line located northwest of Interstate 44 by mid day. Temperatures will fall below freezing between 3 and 6 PM north of a line from Okemah to Vinita. Very light precipitation is possible this afternoon, which could result in light icing for locations with freezing temperatures. The potential for icing continues Sunday night into early Monday morning. Total ice accumulations will be less than a tenth of an inch. The ice impacts will be minimal given warm road temperatures. The bigger impact may be from the dramatic temperature change, with highs in the 70s on Saturday to highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s for Easter Sunday. The gusty northeast winds will create wind chill values in the 20s. Temperatures are expected to rise above freezing by late Monday morning, ending the threat for freezing precipitation. Temperatures on Monday will continue to be well below normal despite a return to southerly winds. By Tuesday, another cold front will move through the area, which will result in gusty northwest winds and low humidity. This will raise fire weather concerns for Tuesday afternoon. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday as well, mainly south and east of Tulsa. A hard freeze is possible on Wednesday morning for portions of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.