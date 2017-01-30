Cocaine Smuggled on AA Flight Discovered in Tulsa

Bricks of cocaine are found tucked-away in the landing gear of an American Airlines jet. The discovery was made here in Tulsa after the plane was flown here for routine maintenance work.

Prior to coming to Tulsa, the plane had been on a flight from Bogota, Colombia to Miami, Florida. The maintenance center at Miami was booked, so the plane was sent to Tulsa.

In all, seven bricks of cocaine were found in the front land gear. No street value was announced. The Tulsa Sheriff's Office has turned over the investigation to the Drug Enforcement Agency