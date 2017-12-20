Closing Soon, and Very Much Worth a Visit -- "Stuart Davis: In Full Swing" at Crystal Bridges

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we're talking about a large and impressive exhibit on view at Crystal Bridges Museum over in Bentonville, Arkansas, through January 1st. This far-reaching show -- entitled "Stuart Davis: In Full Swing," and offering, per The New York Times, "a universe of jazzy patterns and blazing colors" -- profiles the long career of an influential American artist who consistently and creatively made images from the early 1900s through the early 1960s. More than 80 paintings and drawings are displayed, as our guest today, curator Margi Conrads, tells us. In the work of this New York City-based modernist we can see bold colors, new perspectives, dynamic subjects, and improvisational forms -- we can see, in short, visual representations of the jazz music that Davis (1892-1964) loved so dearly.