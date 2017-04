A store clerk is shot and killed near the Tulsa International Airport. It happened Friday afternoon at the S & K Food Mart on the corner of Virgin and North Sheridan.

The robber fled the scene but was tracked to the Meadow Apartments near 31st and South Garnett. That is where a stand-off with Tulsa Police took place. The Tulsa Special Operations Team fired pepper balls to get the suspect to come out of the apartment. He was taken into custody about 10:30 Friday night.

Charges are pending.