Clark Youth Theatre Performs at the American Association of Community Theatre's National Festival

Earlier this summer, the Tulsa-based theatre company, Clark Youth Theatre, was honored to perform at the very first YouthFest during the American Association of Community Theatre's 2017 National Festival. Only a handful of youth theatre companies from across the U.S. were invited to participate in the festival, which happened in Rochester, Minnesota. At this special gathering, Clark Youth Theatre staged "Snow Angel," by playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, as our guest today tells us. Our guest is Erin Scarberry, Artistic Director of Clark Youth Theatre, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, worked for a number of years in the Chicago theatre world, and has been a staff member at Clark since 2007. Also on this edition of StudioTulsa, a commentary from Barry Friedman: "Iceland, Part 2."