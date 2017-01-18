City of Tulsa Sets Timetable for Vision-Funded Projects

City officials set the timeline for more than $500 million worth of economic development projects in the Vision sales tax package voters approved last April.
"In the first five years, we believe that 80 percent of the projects can be completed and funded," said Mayor G.T. Bynum.
The renewed sales tax became effective Jan. 1. The city expects its first check including it from the Oklahoma Tax Commission in April.
"Within a matter of a couple of months, we will be breaking ground on some of these projects, and it's going to be, I think, a really good thing for the entire city," said City Councilor Anna America.
Bynum said it’s important to start certain projects now to see an economic ripple effect, like the $900 million of downtown development that came after the BOK Center opened.
"We believe that there are projects in this program that have equal, if not greater, opportunity to make an impact on our city, and so it's incumbent upon us to do these as quickly and as effectively as we can," Bynum said.
Bynum said the schedule was developed in consultation with city engineers, the finance department and a citizen advisory board. He called the revenue projections "conservative."
There's $510.6 million in economic development projects from the $884.1 million dollar funding package, which also included dedicated funding for public safety and transit.
Projects getting full funding in the first five years of Vision Tulsa:
- Zink Dam improvements, $46 million
- New pedestrian bridge, $15 million
- Arkansas River bank stabilization, $2 million
- Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness, $7.6 million
- Levee rehabilitation, $5 million
- Redevelopment site at 23rd and Jackson, $1 million
- Gilcrease Museum expansion, $65 million
- Cox Business Center improvements and Arena District master plan, $55 million
- Tulsa Fairgrounds, $30 million
- Airport infrastructure, $27.3 million
- Tulsa Zoo and Living Museum, $25 million
- Langston University health care professions complex, $16.25 million
- BMX national headquarters, $15 million
- South Mingo corridor, $15 million
- Public schools Safety First initiative, $14.5 million
- Peoria-Mohawk Business Park, $10 million
- Community Health Connection east clinic, $10 million
- Air National Guard F-35 simulator, $9.4 million
- Tulsa Children's Museum Discovery Lab, $8 million
- Peoria Connection, $7 million
- TCC career placement, $5.3 million
- University Center at Tulsa Authority/OSU Tulsa, $3.6 million
- McCullough Park, $3.6 million
- Mohawk Sports Complex, $3.5 million
- GO Plan bicycle and pedestrian projects, $3.1 million
- Route 66 Village train depot, $3 million
- Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust planning, $1 million
Projects receiving funding over the entire 15 years of Vision Tulsa (entire funding amount listed):
- New east bank trail from 101st to Cousins Park, $4 million
- Capital equipment not for public safety, $12 million
- Citywide and Route 66 beautification, $11 million
- Teacher retention, recruitment and training partnerships, $10 million
- Tulsa Arts Commission, $2.25 million
Projects receiving funding starting in Vision Tulsa's fifth year:
- South Tulsa low water dam, $54.7 million
- East bank park and boat dock, $3.5 million
- Vensel Creek Park and boat dock, $2.5 million
- Trail connecting low water dam to Vensel Creek, $1.5 million
- Bank stabilization, $2 million