City of Tulsa Sets Timetable for Vision-Funded Projects

City officials set the timeline for more than $500 million worth of economic development projects in the Vision sales tax package voters approved last April.

"In the first five years, we believe that 80 percent of the projects can be completed and funded," said Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The renewed sales tax became effective Jan. 1. The city expects its first check including it from the Oklahoma Tax Commission in April.

"Within a matter of a couple of months, we will be breaking ground on some of these projects, and it's going to be, I think, a really good thing for the entire city," said City Councilor Anna America.

Bynum said it’s important to start certain projects now to see an economic ripple effect, like the $900 million of downtown development that came after the BOK Center opened.

"We believe that there are projects in this program that have equal, if not greater, opportunity to make an impact on our city, and so it's incumbent upon us to do these as quickly and as effectively as we can," Bynum said.

Bynum said the schedule was developed in consultation with city engineers, the finance department and a citizen advisory board. He called the revenue projections "conservative."

There's $510.6 million in economic development projects from the $884.1 million dollar funding package, which also included dedicated funding for public safety and transit.

Projects getting full funding in the first five years of Vision Tulsa:

Zink Dam improvements, $46 million

New pedestrian bridge, $15 million

Arkansas River bank stabilization, $2 million

Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness, $7.6 million

Levee rehabilitation, $5 million

Redevelopment site at 23rd and Jackson, $1 million

Gilcrease Museum expansion, $65 million

Cox Business Center improvements and Arena District master plan, $55 million

Tulsa Fairgrounds, $30 million

Airport infrastructure, $27.3 million

Tulsa Zoo and Living Museum, $25 million

Langston University health care professions complex, $16.25 million

BMX national headquarters, $15 million

South Mingo corridor, $15 million

Public schools Safety First initiative, $14.5 million

Peoria-Mohawk Business Park, $10 million

Community Health Connection east clinic, $10 million

Air National Guard F-35 simulator, $9.4 million

Tulsa Children's Museum Discovery Lab, $8 million

Peoria Connection, $7 million

TCC career placement, $5.3 million

University Center at Tulsa Authority/OSU Tulsa, $3.6 million

McCullough Park, $3.6 million

Mohawk Sports Complex, $3.5 million

GO Plan bicycle and pedestrian projects, $3.1 million

Route 66 Village train depot, $3 million

Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust planning, $1 million

Projects receiving funding over the entire 15 years of Vision Tulsa (entire funding amount listed):

New east bank trail from 101st to Cousins Park, $4 million

Capital equipment not for public safety, $12 million

Citywide and Route 66 beautification, $11 million

Teacher retention, recruitment and training partnerships, $10 million

Tulsa Arts Commission, $2.25 million

Projects receiving funding starting in Vision Tulsa's fifth year: