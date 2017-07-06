City Planners Taking up Overhaul of Tulsa Landscape Regulations

After tackling zoning code and subdivision regulation updates, Tulsa city planners turn their attention to landscape regulations.

"If we're talking about landscape requirements, they're going to be things like how many trees are in your parking lot or what kind of screening you provide," said Planning Director Dawn Warrick.

The city’s landscape regulations are largely for developers or for public projects.

The updated regulations will support the Tulsa Urban Forest Master Plan from Up With Trees.

"It talks about our urban forest and the benefits of tree canopy in reducing the heat island effect and basically improving the conditions within the built environment holistically," Warrick said. "So, one of the goals, of course, is to look at those types of items."

The updated regulations will also help developers choose practices to lessen their environmental impacts.

Public meetings on the proposed updates are expected later in the summer, with the goal being final approval by the city council before the end of the year.