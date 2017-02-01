City Officials Discuss Options to Deal with Lawsuit against EMSA

The City of Tulsa is weighing its options as EMSA faces a lawsuit in Texas federal court.

City councilors, Mayor G.T. Bynum and city attorneys met in executive session for almost two hours Thursday to discuss whether any steps need to be taken to protect the city. No action was taken.

City attorneys said more research is needed, but options could include the city taking independent legal action or getting involved in the existing lawsuit.

EMSA and EMSA President and CEO Stephen Williamson are named as defendants. The suit alleges an ambulance company EMSA contracted with in Texas paid more than $20 million in kickbacks between 2008 and 2013.

Bynum and EMSA said previously in statements city ambulance and medical services won't be affected by the lawsuit. Bynum's statement went on to point out EMSA is an independent public trust, and the city will monitor the lawsuit and "respond if necessary and appropriate."