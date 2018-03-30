City Councilor Looking for Solution to Tulsa's K–12 Chronic Absenteeism

A Tulsa city councilor is trying to combat chronic absenteeism in local schools.

Councilor Karen Gilbert said she’s working on a truancy ordinance because around one in four Tulsa Public Schools students isn’t showing up.

"How do we educate a new generation of Tulsans when they’re not in the classroom, and how can we get them back in school?" Gilbert said.

Gilbert said Tulsa police stats for this school year show lower test scores and graduation rates aren’t the only problems truancy is causing.

"Just one division, Mingo Valley Division, and out of that, 116 crimes are being committed during school hours with juveniles," Gilbert said.

Gilbert thinks a special court docket could be the solution. Those cited for truancy could have charges dismissed if they participate in programs to help kids attend school.

But some think putting families in court isn’t the way to go.

"Is there no other entry point to the support services besides the courthouse?" said City Councilor Blake Ewing. "I’m just trying to understand. Is there a way into those systems without a ticket?"

Gilbert tabled an ordinance the city council was set to take up this week. The ordinance originally made it a misdemeanor for parents not to send their kids to school or for kids ages 12 to 18 not to be in school, but it will be revised over the next month after concerns it was unfairly harsh on working families.