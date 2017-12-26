With Christmas Day Police Shooting, Tulsa Nearing Homicide Record

Tulsa Police shot and killed a naked man carrying a gun on Christmas.

The death is Tulsa's 81st homicide of 2017, one short of matching a record set just last year.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. near 11th Street and Wheeling Avenue. Neighbors reported a naked man running down the street with a gun. One neighbor said he pointed a gun at them.

When officers arrived, TPD says the man ran toward them and pointed the gun at them, ignoring commands to stop. One officer fired several shots, and the man was pronounced dead at St. John hospital.

The officer, who has not been identified yet, is on paid leave.