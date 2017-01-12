Related Program: 
"Children of the Civil Rights" -- A Screening at the Greenwood Cultural Center

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we listen back to a discussion that originally aired in February of last year. At that time, we spoke with Julia Clifford, the director of a documentary film called "Children of the Civil Rights." This film tells the little-known yet true story of a group of schoolchildren in Oklahoma City who -- for nearly six years -- staged Civil Rights-era sit-ins at various diners and lunch counters in OKC. These protests began in 1958, more than a year before the far more familiar Greensboro, North Carolina, sit-ins occurred. "Children of the Civil Rights" will be shown at a free-to-the-public screening on February 2nd at the Greenwood Cultural Center, at 322 North Greenwood Avenue. The event begins at 5pm, and it will conclude with a panel discussion featuring some of the original protesters who appear in the film.

