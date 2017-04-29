Child Welfare Experts say Oklahoma's Foster Care Improving

Child welfare experts say the Oklahoma Department of Human Services is making "good faith efforts" to reduce the maltreatment of children in its foster care system.

Experts monitoring implementation of what's called the Pinnacle Plan say in a report issued Friday that DHS has reduced the abuse and neglect of children and youth in the state's care.

The report says DHS has improved in most areas of care but reserves judgment in six areas where monitors want to review a full year of data. Monitors say DHS still needs to improve the care of 16-18 year olds who don't have permanent homes before they turn 18.

This is the first time DHS has received good-faith findings since it settled a class-action lawsuit in 2012 that alleged it victimized foster children.