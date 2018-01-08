Cherokees To Recognize King Holiday for 1st Time

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker signed an executive order declaring Martin Luther King Jr. Day a Cherokee Nation National Holiday for the first time ever. In his executive order, Chief Baker said the declaration was not only a tribute to Dr. King’s contributions to equality for all, but is a reminder that every day we can all play a part in continuing his critical work.

“A Cherokee Nation national holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a time to celebrate the life and legacy of a man who dedicated his life to serving others and fighting for justice and equality for all people,” said Principal Chief Bill John Baker. “He was a remarkable advocate for change for all people of color in America, including Indian Country.”

In Dr. King’s 1963 book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” he wrote about colonization and the genocide and injustices committed against indigenous peoples.

In recognition of the holiday, all Cherokee Nation government offices will be closed and employees will be granted one day of paid administrative leave on the third Monday of each January. Chief Baker encouraged employees and Cherokee Nation citizens to dedicate a day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to better their communities and follow the legacy of Dr. King.