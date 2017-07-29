Cherokees Announce Plans for Annual Holiday

The Cherokee Nation will host the 65th Cherokee National Holiday this Labor Day weekend when more than 100,000 visitors travel to Tahlequah to experience the annual celebration of history, culture and art.

This year’s event is Sept. 1-3 and features more than 50 activities, including an intertribal powwow, parade, arts and crafts vendors, music and a variety of competitions.

This year’s Holiday theme is “Water is Sacred” and is a reminder that water has long been a symbol of healing for Cherokees. Over the past year, Cherokee Nation has put a renewed focus on preserving water rights and natural resources.