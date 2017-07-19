Chemical Spill Leads to Business Evacuation

A leaking container of medical nitroglycerin leads to an evacuation at a north Tulsa warehouse. Tulsa Fire Captain Stan May says the problem was first noticed when a container was delivered to a Tulsa hospital.

The container was leaking and St. Francis sent back to the warehouse. That is where it spilled onto the floor.

Captain May says the Beav-Ex business, near Pine and Highway 169, was evacuated as a precaution. The Tulsa Fire Department's Hazardous Materials team was called to the scene. Fire fighters stood by as a remediation firm cleaned up the spill. There were no injuries.

Nitrogyycerin is flammable and explosive.