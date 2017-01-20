A Chat with Kim Johnson, the Newly Appointed CEO of the Tulsa City-County Library

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we speak with Kim Johnson, who became chief executive officer of the Tulsa City-County Library on January 1st. After more than 15 years as an employee of the TCCL, Johnson seems like the perfect fit for this leadership post. She's very committed, of course, to books and learning and literacy -- and to the vital purpose of libraries within society today -- and she's also the first African American to lead the 24-branch system that is the TCCL. A TU grad -- and also the wife and parent of TU grads -- Johnson grew up New York City, and her first job with the TCCL was as coordinator of the African-American Resource Center. She then went on to be the South Broken Arrow Library manager, Hardesty Regional Library manager, regional director, and chief operating officer, among other positions. Johnson talks with us about her plans and goals for the TCCL, both long-term and in the immediate future. Also on today's show, a commentary from Connie Cronley: "Dognition."