Charges Filed in Tulsa Child's Death

A mother has been charged with child abuse murder after her 3-month-old boy died from multiple skull fractures.

Online Tulsa County court records indicate 23-year-old Ashley Ayonna Ledbetter of Tulsa was charged on Friday just hours after the infant was pronounced dead at a hospital about 1 p.m.

A police report indicates the child was hospitalized on Thursday. Doctors say the infant had multiple skull fractures, a lacerated spleen and liver and bruising on both arms.

An affidavit says Ledbetter told detectives the infant struck his head on a dresser and landed on the floor after she slammed him on a bed.

Ledbetter is being held in the Tulsa County Jail with bond set at $1 million. Court records don't indicate if she is represented by an attorney.