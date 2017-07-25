Charges Filed in Bristow Chase

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a drive-by shooting suspect was shot and wounded by an officer during a police pursuit in northeast Oklahoma.

The OSBI says 25-year-old Shawn Dale Sexton of Bristow was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and suffered minor injuries after being shot and crashing his vehicle into a bridge on Sunday afternoon. He has been charged with five counts of Shooting with the Intend to Kill.

The OSBI says Sexton had fired at one officer while fleeing a drive-by shooting he's suspected of committing in the town of Slick, then shooting at a Bristow officer and hitting the patrol car on Highway 48.

The OSBI says Sexton then shot at another driver, who suffered minor injuries from flying debris. The Bristow officer, whose name wasn't immediately released, then fired and struck Sexton, who crashed into a bridge and was arrested.