Charges Dropped in Assisted Living Bus Death

A Tulsa County judge has dismissed a manslaughter charge against a man who was accused of culpable negligence in an 84-year-old woman's death on an assisted-living facility's bus last year.

The Tulsa World reports that 25-year-old Johnathan Kendrick was charged in December with second-degree manslaughter in the Aug. 28 death of Mary Schlecht, a resident of the Brookdale Tulsa Midtown facility.

Court records show District Judge James Caputo dismissed the count at the state's cost during Kendrick's hearing Monday. Prosecutors plan to appeal his decision.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office determined Schlecht died of hyperthermia and that her death was accidental, but police logged her death as Tulsa's 75th homicide of 2016.