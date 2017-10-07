Chamber Looks for Next Big Idea in Fort Worth

The Tulsa Regional Chamber completed its 2017 Intercity Visit, the eighth in an annual series of visits to peer cities to learn best practices and hear success stories. This year’s destination was Fort Worth, Texas.

Nearly 100 attendees from across northeast Oklahoma – including Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, city councilors and county commissioners, as well as numerous other elected officials, business leaders, regional partners, educational administrators and young professionals – participated in the three-day event, which kicked off with a welcome reception on Tuesday and wrapped with a next steps discussion on Thursday. Along the way, more than a dozen experts from Fort Worth shared their thoughts on everything from how to make a downtown more pedestrian-friendly to how to successfully brand a region to increase tourism.

“This year’s trip offered a wide variety of outstanding learning opportunities,” said Steve Bradshaw, Tulsa Regional Chamber chair-elect and president and CEO of BOK Financial Corp. As chair-elect for the Chamber, Bradshaw served as host for the trip.