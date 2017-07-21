CDC: Half Of All Female Murder Victims Are Killed By Intimate Partners

More than half of female murder victims were killed in connection to intimate partner violence — and in 10 percent of those cases, violence shortly before the murder might have provided an opportunity for intervention.

That's according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control, published Thursday, that takes a close look at the homicides of women.

The report also found that black and indigenous women are murdered, in general, at significantly higher rates than women of other races. Black women are murdered at a rate of 4.4 per 100,000 people, and indigenous women at a rate of 4.3 per 100,000; every other race is murdered at a rate between 1 and 2 per 100,000.

Hispanic women who were murdered, meanwhile, were the most likely to be murdered in connection to partner violence (61 percent of all murders).

It's a well-established fact that a large percentage of female murder victims are killed by intimate partners. Worldwide, the WHO says a partner or spouse is the killer in 38 percent of women's murders. Previous research in the U.S. suggested intimate partners carried out more than 40 percent of murders of women, and about 7 percent of murders of men.

But the new report gives an even higher percentage — and provides a much more granular look at women's deaths.

The CDC examined more than 10,000 murders between 2003 and 2014. In female murders where the circumstances are known, the murderer was a current or former intimate partner 50 percent of the time, the report found. Another 5 percent of those killings were otherwise related to intimate partner violence (for instance, a friend or family member who was also killed in a murder of a partner.)

More than 98 percent of those homicidal partners were men. (In general, men are more likely to be involved in a murder than women. Seventy-seven percent of homicide victims are men, according to the FBI, while more than 90 percent of known offenders are male.)

Of murdered women of reproductive age, approximately 15 percent were pregnant or had recently given birth; the CDC suggests more research to determine whether that's higher than the general population.

The report was meant to find information that could help prevent such homicides — for example, by focusing programs on women who are at the highest risk of being murdered.

For instance, the researchers note that patterns of non-lethal domestic violence — referred to as IPV, or intimate partner violence — could be used to prevent murders.

First responders could assess risk factors for violence to "facilitate immediate safety planning and to connect women with other services, such as crisis intervention and counseling, housing, medical and legal advocacy," the report says.

"Approximately one in 10 victims of IPV-related homicide experienced some form of violence in the preceding month, which could have provided opportunities for intervention," it continues.

The report also analyzed the method of murder — more than half involved firearms, and 20 percent involved some sort of blade.

Statues limiting firearm access for people who are under domestic violence restraining orders can also help reduce the risk of homicide, the report suggests.

