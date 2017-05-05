Carmen Cavallaro On Piano Jazz

The tender style of Carmen Cavallaro (1913 – 1989), known as the "Poet of the Piano," created an ideal atmosphere for romantics worldwide. An outstanding pianist and a versatile performer, Cavallaro played everything from beguiling ballads to swinging jazz numbers and vibrant interpretations of Latin American melodies. He was Marian McPartland's guest shortly before he passed away in 1989. On this episode of Piano Jazz, Cavallaro solos on his own arrangement of a Cole Porter medley and joins McPartland for a piece entitled "Lover, Love Me Tonight."

Originally broadcast in the spring of 1989.



Set List

"I Get A Kick Out Of You" (Porter)

"I've Got You Under My Skin" (Porter)

"Begin The Beguine" (Porter)

"Puttin' On The Ritz" (Berlin)

"Lover, Love Me Tonight" (Rodgers, Hart)

"Poinciana" (Berner, Simon)

"I've Got A Crush On You" (Gershwin, Gershwin)

"Serenata" (Anderson)

"Delores My Own" (Cavallaro, Lamar)

"Gone With The Wind" (Boland, Bowman)

"Lover Come Back To Me" (Hammerstein, Romberg)