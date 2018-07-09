Caring Vans Offer Back-to-School Immunizations in Tulsa Area

Kids 6 weeks through 18 years old can get all the immunizations they need for child care or school at mobile clinics this week, free of charge.

"Any immunizations that are recommended or required for school or childcare, we have on the Caring Vans and we’re happy to provide it," said Oklahoma Caring Foundation Program Coordinator Ivy Griffey.

Caring Vans will be at Supermercados Morelos at 1515 N Harvard Ave. Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bixby Outreach Center at 77 E Breckenridge Ave. in Bixby Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Supermercados Morelos at 2119 South Garnett Road Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The Caring Van services are available to any child who’s under the age of 19 who is eligible for Medicaid, or SoonerCare, who has no insurance or is American Indian," Griffey said.

Parents are asked to bring immunization records if possible. Other clinic locations are posted at Oklahoma Caring Foundation's website.