Bynum Presents $824M Budget to City Council

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented his first budget to the city council Wednesday night.

The total proposed fiscal year 2018 budget is $824 million. While the expected $269 million general fund is flat, additional funding from the Vision renewal is in play.

Bynum said his budget represents action rather than talk.

"We're not talking about making Tulsa safer through community policing. We're doing it this year," Bynum said. "We're not talking about making Tulsa a more beautiful place with better streets. We're doing it this year. We're not talking about making the city government more innovative and efficient, a place where public servants dream of working. We're doing those things this year."

Vision sales tax revenue in the budget funds several things related to public safety, including three 30 officer police academies, new fire trucks, a 35 cadet fire academy and operating a public inebriation center. It also pays for several capital projects, including major street repairs and improvements, Sunday bus service, the purchase of rapid transit buses and stations, and an east Tulsa Community Health Connection Clinic.

Councilor Blake Ewing said these things aren't just being paid for from the general fund next year.

"They're the result of the public deciding to invest in the city through the Vision program," Ewing said.

Bynum also looks to boost city employee morale with his budget. It covers the first raises in years for eligible employees, covers a projected 10 percent increase in their health care costs next year and increases city pension contributions to bring the system closer to solvency.

Bynum said he wants current and future employees to have a higher opinion of the city.

"We have a long way to go, but this is a step forward in showing our desire to be the QuikTrip of public service," Bynum said.

With general fund revenue expected to be flat, however, Bynum proposes a hiring freeze for non-sworn positions and increases to some fees, like those for right-of-way maintenance and certain licenses.

The city has until June 22 to approve a budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The council may put it to a vote as soon as June 7, however, with many of them saying a months-long collaborative process to build the budget meant no surprises when it was unveiled.