Broken Arrow Names New School Superintendent

The Broken Arrow Public Schools Board of Education names Dr. Janet Dunlop as its new superintendent. Dunlop was recently appointed interim superintendent following a mutual separation agreement with Dr. Jarod Mendenhall.

Once Dunlop was named as interim, the board determined after further consideration that it was unnecessary to conduct a search process for a new superintendent and that it is in the district’s best interests to move forward with Dunlop at the helm. Dunlop’s employment contract as superintendent runs through June 30, 2018, and can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties.

Dunlop has more than 25 years of experience in the field of education as a teacher, academic principal, college professor and central office administrator. Before being appointed as interim, Dunlop was the deputy superintendent of accountability and assessment at the Oklahoma State Department of Education. Prior to that, she served as the associate superintendent of instruction at BAPS.