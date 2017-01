The Wall Street Journal reports Tulsa Congressman Jim Bridenstine is emerging as the leading candidate to be the new head of NASA. The three-term Tulsa Republican has been a proponent of both NASA’s space explorations and commercial space travel ventures.

Bridenstine is a former U.S. Navy fighter pilot. Vice-President-Elect Pence is expected to be instrumental in helping finalize the selection. The paper reports a decision could be announced this week.