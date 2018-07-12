Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"Breaking Ground" in North Dakota's Bakken Region: A Chat with Valery Lyman (Encore Broadcast)

By 2 hours ago
  • Aired on Thursday, July 12th.
    Aired on Thursday, July 12th.
    Photo by Valery Lyman

On this edition of ST, we listen back to an interview that first aired in May with the photographer and filmmaker Valery Lyman, who has a striking show on view at Living Arts in downtown Tulsa called "Breaking Ground." This show -- which actually closes today, the 12th -- aims to travel, per the Living Arts website, "through the American psyche and landscape.... Lyman has been photographing and recording audio in the Bakken region of North Dakota over the course of five years, documenting the rise of the oil industry there and the substantial migration that went along with it. She has amassed the most comprehensive visual-aural archive of this particular time and place in American history. 'Breaking Ground' is a series of site-specific installations in which these photographs are projected onto industrial remnants while multiple sound compositions emanate, creating a meditation on the cyclical nature of industrial booms and an opportunity to explore what is occurring in North Dakota now." Please note that Lyman will speak about this show -- and about the work she did in creating it -- tonight at the Living Arts space, beginning at 7pm.

Tags: 
North Dakota
Photography
American Art
Art
Art Criticism
Living Arts of Tulsa
Documentary Films
oil
Jobs and Work-Related Issues
Rural Life
American Culture
Class Distinctions (in Economics)
Economics
Smalltown Life
The Working Poor
Tulsa's Local Arts Scene

Related Content

ST Presents Another Museum Confidential Podcast -- "Episode 15: The Mail Bag"

By May 8, 2018

On this edition of ST, with the long-running,multifaceted, and decidedly unorthodox "Museum Confidential" exhibit about to close (on Sunday the 6th) at Philbrook Museum of Art, we present another installment in the Museum Confidential Podcast series. Co-created by Jeff Martin of Philbrook and our own Scott Gregory, this podcast has been posting twice-monthly since the exhibition opened at the museum back in October.

The Work of North Tulsa Photographer Don Thompson at the Black Wall Street Archive

By Apr 30, 2018
Photo by Don Thompson

On this installment of StudioTulsa, we chat with the noted photographer Don Thompson, who's been documenting the people and places of north Tulsa for more than 40 years now. His photos have been shown at local galleries, are on permanent display at OSU-Tulsa, and were recently added to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, DC.

"Norman Rockwell: Behind the Camera" at Gilcrease (Encore Presentation)

By May 29, 2018
LOUIS LAMONE, PHOTOGRAPHER; BILL SCOVILL AND NORMAN ROCKWELL, CA 1962; INKJET PRINT, NORMAN ROCKWELL COLLECTION, ©1962 NORMAN ROCKWELL FAMILY AGENCY.

On this encore edition of StudioTulsa, we revisit an interview from back in February regarding "Norman Rockwell: Behind the Camera." This show -- now on view at Gilcrease, but closing on June 10th -- is the first-ever exhibition to explore in depth the famous illustrator's richly detailed study photographs, images that he used, quite carefully, as reference points for his iconic paintings. Our guest is Stephanie Haboush Plunkett, the deputy director and chief curator of the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Mass.

An Appreciative Exit Interview with Steve Liggett, the Longtime Director of Living Arts of Tulsa

By Mar 21, 2017

On this edition of StudioTulsa, we welcome Steve Liggett back to our program. A well-known figure on the local arts scene, Liggett is an art teacher and sculptor who's also the director of the nonprofit Living Arts of Tulsa, which was established in the 1960s by Virginia Myers and others as a haven for the creation and display of contemporary art right here in T-Town.

Getting to Know Jessica Borusky, the New Artistic Director at Living Arts of Tulsa

By Jul 24, 2017

Living Arts of Tulsa -- a vital part of the arts scene here in town, and a long-running locally-based nonprofit that seems to be increasingly popular -- now has, for the first time in decades, a new artistic director. Our guest on ST is that individual: Jessica Borusky, who's been on the job for only two or three weeks at this point.

How The Boom-Bust Oil Cycle Is Playing Out In North Dakota

By editor Nov 10, 2017

Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

KELLY MCEVERS, HOST: