"Breaking Ground" in North Dakota's Bakken Region: A Chat with Valery Lyman (Encore Broadcast)

On this edition of ST, we listen back to an interview that first aired in May with the photographer and filmmaker Valery Lyman, who has a striking show on view at Living Arts in downtown Tulsa called "Breaking Ground." This show -- which actually closes today, the 12th -- aims to travel, per the Living Arts website, "through the American psyche and landscape.... Lyman has been photographing and recording audio in the Bakken region of North Dakota over the course of five years, documenting the rise of the oil industry there and the substantial migration that went along with it. She has amassed the most comprehensive visual-aural archive of this particular time and place in American history. 'Breaking Ground' is a series of site-specific installations in which these photographs are projected onto industrial remnants while multiple sound compositions emanate, creating a meditation on the cyclical nature of industrial booms and an opportunity to explore what is occurring in North Dakota now." Please note that Lyman will speak about this show -- and about the work she did in creating it -- tonight at the Living Arts space, beginning at 7pm.