Bracing for More Rain

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Tuesday night through Thursday morning across Northeast Oklahoma. A strong upper storm system will force a broad swath of 1 to 2 inch rains across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas beginning tonight and continuing into Thursday morning. Some locally heavier amounts are possible. This rain will fall on areas where soils are still fairly saturated from the heavy weekend rains, and the resulting runoff could cause flash flooding, despite the fact that expected rainfall rates would not normally support flash flooding.