Brace Yourself for Numbing Cold

A strong Arctic cold front will continue to push through eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas through the morning hours. In addition to gusty north winds and much colder temperatures, patchy light freezing drizzle or very light snow will be possible behind the front this morning. Some additional light freezing drizzle or snow will be possible for parts of east central Oklahoma and west central Arkansas tonight. While mostly trace amounts are expected, there may be just enough accumulation on some roadways to cause a few slick spots. By late this afternoon and evening, wind chills will fall into the single digits across northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas. Readings near or below zero are likely near the Kansas and Missouri borders by early Sunday morning. Dangerous wind chills will continue into Tuesday as the cold air is expected to hold in the region into the new year. The lowest readings are likely New Years morning, with values ranging from zero in far southeast Oklahoma and west-central Arkansas to around 15 below zero in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Additional light freezing drizzle or snow will remain possible through Sunday morning mainly south of Interstate 40. Amounts are expected to remain very light, but given the cold temperatures, any accumulation at all will lead to some travel problems. Those planning travel of any distance this holiday weekend should be sure to take along a winter safety kit in case you experience trouble in the bitter cold.