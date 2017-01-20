Boynton Still Without Water

Officials in an eastern Oklahoma town are investigating after many residents temporarily lost water service this week.

The loss of service happened in the Muskogee County town of Boynton, about 100 miles east of Oklahoma City. The town's water operator, Travis Wilson, says officials initially thought that there was a major leak after he discovered Sunday that the town's water tower was empty.

Wilson estimates that the town lost nearly 140,000 gallons of water per day before the main valve was closed.

Wilson tells the Muskogee Phoenix that officials now suspect that someone may have intentionally tampered with the water service. He says he expects to file a report with the county sheriff's office.

Water service was restored Thursday to residents.