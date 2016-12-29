Boy Struck and Killed Crossing Tulsa Highway

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a juvenile was struck by several cars and killed while trying to cross U.S. 75 in Tulsa.

A highway patrol spokesman says the boy had been sitting on the inside shoulder of the highway's northbound lanes Wednesday night when he stood up to cross the road.

The highway patrol says the boy was struck by several cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy's name was not released.

The highway's northbound lanes were shut down for several hours following the incident.