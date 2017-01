The Broken Arrow School Board moves forward with a plan to make changes to school boundary lines. It is an effort to elevate over crowding at certain schools.

The changes will impact about 1,000 students in the district. Parents can seek to have their children transferred if they are unhappy with the changes that go into effect in the fall.

The board also accepted the resignation of the district's Chief Financial Officer Dwayne Thompson. He is the third B.A. District leader to recently resign.