BOK To Go 'Smoke Free'

BOK Center will be discontinuing the use of the exterior smoking terrace and guests will no longer be permitted to leave the building and re-enter in order to smoke. This is not a health initiative but rather a security initiative. The management teams, along with security professionals, are constantly looking for ways to enhance security at the venue and this is one area that has been identified as an opportunity for improvement.

This new policy will go into effect for every single event at the venue starting August 10, 2017.

"Our primary objective as the management company of this venue is to protect our guests and employees and we have identified this area as an opportunity to enhance security. While we understand that this is an inconvenience for some, we are confident that all of our fans can agree that safety comes first," stated Jeff Nicker, BOK Center General Manager.

The new rule will be strictly enforced and also prohibits the use of electronic "e-cigarettes" anywhere inside the facility.