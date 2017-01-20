Body of Missing 52-Year-Old Woman Found in Grand Lake

The body of a 52-year-old woman has been recovered from Grand Lake in eastern Oklahoma.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department said in a news release that the woman's body was found in about 5 feet of water on Thursday.

Her name was not immediately released.

Police say they were called about 9:30 a.m. Thursday after the woman disappeared near the Tera Miranda Marina and her body was found near a dock shortly after officers arrived.

The body is being sent to the state medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death.