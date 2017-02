Authorities in Okmulgee are investigating a grim crime scene. Police say a body was found stuffed into a suitcase. The suitcase was found in a trash bin next to the Murphy gas station; a part of the Wal-Mart complex in Okmulgee.

Police believe it is the body of a woman. The body was sent the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa to determine the sex, identity and the cause of death.

The department believes the murder may have happened in another jurisdiction.