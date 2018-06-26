Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

The Blue Zones Project Will Soon Host a Series of Events in Our Community

By 4 hours ago
  • Aired on Monday, June 25th.
    Aired on Monday, June 25th.

The Blue Zones Project will present a series of events here in Tulsa this week, and so, on this edition of ST Medical Monday, we listen back to a Blue Zones-related interview from our archives. In 2016, we spoke with one Tony Buettner. Several years ago, Tony's brother Dan executed the original Blue Zones study, and then wrote a bestselling book about same. The Blue Zones study profiled a handful of communities around the globe -- from Sardinia, Italy, to Okinawa, Japan, to Loma Linda, California -- in order to examine why so many people in those certain communities are living vibrant, active lives well into their hundreds. This week's events will aim to show how the "Blue Zones philosophy" can help to improve the overall health, well-being, and prospects for individuals and organizations throughout Tulsa. You can learn more about these events here.

Tags: 
Personal Health and Well-Being
Health Care
Medical Research
Medicine
Geriatric Medicine
Community Medicine
Nutrition and Healthy Eating
Fitness and Exercise
OU-Tulsa
City of Tulsa
John Henning Schumann
Psychology
Neighborhood Development and Improvement
City Life
Food
Natural Medicine and Herbal Treatments
Eldercare
Family Life

Related Content

Community Betterment Through Bicycling: An Introduction to the Thriving Nonprofit Known as Tulsa Hub

By Apr 16, 2018

Our guest on ST is Ren Barger, the founder and CEO of Tulsa Hub, which is, as noted at its website, "a syndicate of volunteers on a mission to change lives through cycling. It is the only nonprofit in Oklahoma providing certified bicycling-for-transportation education, refurbished bicycles, safety gear, and follow-up support to people in poverty, people with physical and mental disabilities, and people who are otherwise disenfranchised in our community.

"Simple Recipes and Nutrition Tips for Emotional Balance" (Encore Presentation)

By Jan 18, 2018

(Note: This interview originally appeared in September of last year.) We offer a discussion about how what we eat affects not only our health and our mental state, but also our emotional disposition -- how food affects mood, as it were. Our guest is Dr. Leslie Korn, an expert in this regard. She's a clinician specializing in mental health nutrition and integrative medicine, and her newest book, just out, is "The Good Mood Kitchen." Dr.

"Eating on the Wild Side: The Missing Link to Optimum Health"

By Jul 17, 2014

Buying local and frequenting farmers' markets continue to be very popular pursuits, and for obvious reasons. But what's the best strategy for navigating the produce section of your average supermarket? Our guest on ST is Jo Robinson, an investigative journalist who lives (and often "grows her own") on Vashon Island, Washington, and who specializes in science and health.

Can Extreme Exercise Hurt Your Heart? Swim The Pacific To Find Out

By editor Feb 1, 2016

Any day now, Ben Lecomte will plunge into the Pacific Ocean off a Tokyo beach toward San Francisco. He wants to become the first person to swim across the Pacific. He's already the first person to free swim across the Atlantic Ocean, without a kickboard.

No one knows how the physical feat of swimming 5,500 miles will affect Lecomte's heart, but cardiologists are anxious to find out. His swim offers a rare opportunity to study whether extreme athletic performance has a harmful effect on the heart.

Slow Food, Good Food, Fresh Food, Local Food: A Chat with Deborah Madison

By Rich Fisher

ST Medical Monday Explores "Slow Medicine: The Way to Healing"

By Oct 30, 2017

Our guest on this installment of ST Medical Monday is Dr. Victoria Sweet, an associate clinical professor of medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, who's also a prize-winning historian and a Guggenheim Fellowship recipient. She joins us to discuss her new book, "Slow Medicine: The Way to Healing." This work, part candid memoir and part well-informed critique, argues for an across-the-board "slowing down" of the practice of medicine in America. As noted by a critic for The Atlantic: "Anybody considering medical school, or already toiling there, has to read this book.