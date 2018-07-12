Blue-Green Algae Confirmed at Cedar Lake

You may camp at Cedar Lake, but no boating or swimming for now. The swim beaches at the popular southeastern Oklahoma lake have been closed as well as the boat ramp due to an outbreak of blue-green algae. U-S Forest Service Spokeswoman C.J. Norvell says the algae can be dangerous if you get in it, but not a health risk if you stay out of it.

Cedar Lake is a popular bass fishing spot. Fishing and camping are still allowed, but you are advised to avoid any areas with the algae blooms until they dissipate. There are recommendations for cleaning fish caught in the lake available on the U-S Forestry website.