Bitter Cold Settles Over Green Country

Bitterly cold weather has settled over northeast Oklahoma. The snow north and east of Tulsa and the bitterly cold this morning has closed a lot of schools. The Tulsa Public School district called off classes, not because of the roads, but the bitter cold.





After closely monitoring the forecasts for Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, we have made the decision to close our schools due to the expected extreme temperatures and wind chill. Our decision-making is always guided by the best interests of our children, and this includes keeping them safe as they travel to and from school. All 12-month employees should plan to report to work as usual.

While Tulsa got mostly snow flurries, towns to our north and east, like Bartlesville and Miami picked up several inches of snow.