Tulsa Fire Fighters battled a house fire in the bitter cold Saturday. It looks like the fire started in the living room of a home near 21st and South Garnett. The fire was reported about 6 p.m. Saturday evening. No one was injured.

It was so cold that water was freezing from the fire hoses almost as fast as it was coming out of the hoses. That created a dangerous working condition for Tulsa Fire Fighters.