Bill To Address Out of School Suspensions

An Oklahoma lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make elementary school students subject to out-of-school suspensions for assaulting teachers and other school employees.

The Oklahoman reports Republican state Sen. Ron Sharp recently filed the bill, which would expand the list of students who can be suspended for violent acts to include students in grades three through five.

The Professional Oklahoma Educators organization requested the expansion. Executive director Ginger Tinney says some of the group's members have been assaulted by students.

The bill will be considered when the Legislature begins its session in February.