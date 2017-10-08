Big Losses for OU and TU

Kyle Kempt passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns, including a 25-yarder to Allen Lazard that put Iowa State ahead with 2:19 left and Joel Lanning made plays on offense and defense to lead the Cyclones to a stunning 38-31 victory over No. 3 Oklahoma on Saturday. The loss snapped Oklahoma's nation-leading 14-game winning streak and the Sooners' 18-game run against the Cyclones that dated to 1990. It was just Iowa State's second victory over Oklahoma since 1961.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dontrell Hilliard rushed for 175 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, Jonathan Banks threw for a score and ran for another, and Tulane routed Tulsa 62-28 on Saturday for coach Willie Fritz's 200th career win. Luke Skipper was 10 of 14 for 256 yards passing for Tulsa (1-5, 0-2), hitting Justin Hobbs on a 59-yard scoring strike, and scoring on a 1-yard keeper. The game was moved to an earlier start to avoid impending Hurricane Nate.