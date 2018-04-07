Bever Trial Set for 16th

A judge will hear testimonies after an internal police report found that an Oklahoma detective "grossly mishandled" evidence while investigating a quintuple death case.

Former Broken Arrow Police Detective Gayla Adcock resigned this year during an investigation over her actions when a hard drive with potentially significant evidence was lost on her watch.

The Tulsa World reports that the evidence was related to the case of 19-year-old Michael Bever, who faces murder charges for the 2015 stabbing deaths of five family members and an assault charge involving a sibling who survived the attack.

District Judge Sharon Holmes will hear from Adcock and Assistant District Attorney Sarah McAmis Tuesday to see if evidence related to the internal investigation will be admissible in trial.

Bever's trial is scheduled to begin April 16.