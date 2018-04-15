Bever Trial Begins Monday

The murder trial of Broken Arrow teenager Michael Bever will begin Monday morning in Tulsa District Court. Jury selection is slated to begin around 9 a.m.

Bever is accused of killing his parents and three siblings at their fashionable Broken Arrow home in 2015. His older brother, Robert Bever, is already serving time for the crimes.

Security at the court house will be extremely tight during the high profile trial. Those going to the court house for other business can expect lengthy waits at the security checkpoints.