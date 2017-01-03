The Best of StudioTulsa in 2016 -- or, What We Aired on ST Over the Holidays

Hello and Happy New Year. We were pleased to offer you The Best of StudioTulsa in 2016 over the holidays, and in that regard, here's a rundown of what we've aired recently and when we aired it. Note that each program described below has a link whereby you can access a free, on-demand audio-stream of the show in question. Thank you for listening.

Monday 12/26: We aired a StudioTulsa Medical Monday segment from June, when we explored a book called "It Didn't Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are."

Tuesday 12/27: We aired a StudioTulsa interview from August, when we spoke with historian Nancy Isenberg about her book, "White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America."

Wednesday 12/28: From April, we offered a re-broadcast of our chat about the fascinating book, "Heart of a Lion: A Lone Cat's Walk Across America."

Thursday 12/29: From February of last year, we offered a repeat airing of our discussion of "A Thousand Naked Strangers: A Paramedic's Wild Ride to the Edge and Back."

Friday 12/30: Also from February of 2016, we listened back to our discussion of a book called "The Man Who Invented Fiction: How Cervantes Ushered In the Modern World."

Monday 1/2: We aired a StudioTulsa Medical Monday interview from October, when we explored a groundbreaking book called "ADHD Nation: Children, Doctors, Big Pharma, and the Making of an American Epidemic."

Cheers, and thanks again for listening to ST.