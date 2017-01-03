The Best of StudioTulsa in 2016 -- or, What We Aired on ST Over the Holidays

Related Program: 
Hello and Happy New Year. We were pleased to offer you The Best of StudioTulsa in 2016 over the holidays, and in that regard, here's a rundown of what we've aired recently and when we aired it. Note that each program described below has a link whereby you can access a free, on-demand audio-stream of the show in question. Thank you for listening.

Monday 12/26: We aired a StudioTulsa Medical Monday segment from June, when we explored a book called "It Didn't Start with You: How Inherited Family Trauma Shapes Who We Are."

Tuesday 12/27: We aired a StudioTulsa interview from August, when we spoke with historian Nancy Isenberg about her book, "White Trash: The 400-Year Untold History of Class in America."

Wednesday 12/28: From April, we offered a re-broadcast of our chat about the fascinating book, "Heart of a Lion: A Lone Cat's Walk Across America."

Thursday 12/29: From February of last year, we offered a repeat airing of our discussion of "A Thousand Naked Strangers: A Paramedic's Wild Ride to the Edge and Back."

Friday 12/30: Also from February of 2016, we listened back to our discussion of a book called "The Man Who Invented Fiction: How Cervantes Ushered In the Modern World."

Monday 1/2: We aired a StudioTulsa Medical Monday interview from October, when we explored a groundbreaking book called "ADHD Nation: Children, Doctors, Big Pharma, and the Making of an American Epidemic."

Cheers, and thanks again for listening to ST.

