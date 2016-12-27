Beggs Man Dies 8 Days After Truck is Hit by Wrong-Way Driver

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Beggs man has died more than a week after his pickup truck was hit by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 244 in Tulsa.

The highway patrol says 40-year-old John Holata died Sunday at a Tulsa hospital following the Dec. 17 crash. A preliminary report says Holata's truck was struck by an SUV that was driving the wrong direction on the interstate, then Holata's truck collided with a third vehicle. The driver of the SUV was hurt, as was a passenger in Holata's truck and the driver in the third vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear Monday whether any criminal charges would be filed against the wrong-way driver, but the highway patrol's preliminary report said investigators believe she was driving under the influence.