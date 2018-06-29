Beaver Beer & Booze Ballot Question Still Up in the Air

Residents in all of Oklahoma's "dry" counties have voted to go wet, but one county's results are still up in the air.

The Oklahoman reports that Beaver County is one of 14 counties that approved a proposition allowing for liquor sales by the drink in Tuesday's election. Unofficial results show Beaver County passed the measure by seven total votes, but the county still hasn't counted 10 provisional ballots.

Beaver County Election Board Secretary Christi Landsen says the election board will meet Friday to count the final votes, which could reverse the election outcome. The county would become Oklahoma's last remaining dry county if the proposition flips.

Oklahoma Beer Alliance President Lisette Barnes says the 14 counties' unofficial results allow Oklahoma to undergo alcohol-related changes in a more uniform manner.