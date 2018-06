This morning’s election got off to a rough start at four Tulsa County polls places.

When precinct workers could not get inside the Will Rogers Methodist Church this morning, voters started casting ballots in the parking lot, in the vack of an SUV, until the building was unlocked.

Workers at three other locations, Jackson, Kerr and Keystone elementary schools were also unable to get inside this morning ahead of the 7 a.m. start.